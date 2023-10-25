Additional subpoenas issued in investigation involving former Columbus Co. Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One year after former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene first resigned from office, an investigation into allegations of misconduct, corruption, and obstruction of justice by Greene and the deputies under his command continues.

WECT Investigates aired a recording of racist comments made by Greene last September. Greene resigned as Sheriff one month later, but was re-elected in November before resigning again this past January.

The recording also sparked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of misconduct and corruption against Greene and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sources tell WECT that subpoenas have been handed out as recently as Monday to several people in Columbus County, including government officials. WECT was made aware of federal subpoenas being served on many individuals close to the situation last December.

District Attorney Jon David and the SBI could not disclose any details about the investigation, other than confirming it is still underway.

“There will come a time when I will be happy to discuss everything that has transpired and the impact of all of this on our justice system, but that time is not yet upon us,” said David.

After WECT’s report last year, the North Carolina NAACP called on investigators to take action. One year later, Columbus County NAACP President Curtis Hill hopes the community can move forward.

“While that’s going on, we’re still trying to build a posture in Columbus County where we can start healing the community,” said Hill.

Meanwhile, Hill is encouraged by recent changes by new Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers.

“I think they are making decisions in the right direction they are going but as you know, we have an ongoing investigation, so those things are always present, but we’re really thinking at least they’ve hired a diversity person at the Sheriff’s Department, which I thought was a nice thing to do,” said Hill.

Hill is not aware of any cases in the county that have been reopened because of the allegations against Greene, leaving him and the rest of the county to wonder when investigators will release new details.

As far as how long it could take for the investigation to wrap up, Jeff Welty with the University of North Carolina School of Government says other criminal investigations into the Granville County and Robeson County Sheriff’s Offices lasted several years each.

While Welty says he is not familiar with the particulars of the investigation involving Greene, he says the examples in Granville and Robeson counties show an investigation lasting more than a year is not uncommon.

Court documents also show Greene is the subject of a federal investigation. An FBI spokesperson would not confirm nor deny the investigation, which is a standard response.

