Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Additional subpoenas issued in investigation involving former Columbus Co. Sheriff

An investigation into allegations of misconduct, corruption, and obstruction of justice by Greene and the deputies under his command continues.
By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One year after former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene first resigned from office, an investigation into allegations of misconduct, corruption, and obstruction of justice by Greene and the deputies under his command continues.

WECT Investigates aired a recording of racist comments made by Greene last September. Greene resigned as Sheriff one month later, but was re-elected in November before resigning again this past January.

Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

The recording also sparked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of misconduct and corruption against Greene and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sources tell WECT that subpoenas have been handed out as recently as Monday to several people in Columbus County, including government officials. WECT was made aware of federal subpoenas being served on many individuals close to the situation last December.

District Attorney Jon David and the SBI could not disclose any details about the investigation, other than confirming it is still underway.

“There will come a time when I will be happy to discuss everything that has transpired and the impact of all of this on our justice system, but that time is not yet upon us,” said David.

After WECT’s report last year, the North Carolina NAACP called on investigators to take action. One year later, Columbus County NAACP President Curtis Hill hopes the community can move forward.

“While that’s going on, we’re still trying to build a posture in Columbus County where we can start healing the community,” said Hill.

Meanwhile, Hill is encouraged by recent changes by new Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers.

“I think they are making decisions in the right direction they are going but as you know, we have an ongoing investigation, so those things are always present, but we’re really thinking at least they’ve hired a diversity person at the Sheriff’s Department, which I thought was a nice thing to do,” said Hill.

READ MORE: Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

Hill is not aware of any cases in the county that have been reopened because of the allegations against Greene, leaving him and the rest of the county to wonder when investigators will release new details.

As far as how long it could take for the investigation to wrap up, Jeff Welty with the University of North Carolina School of Government says other criminal investigations into the Granville County and Robeson County Sheriff’s Offices lasted several years each.

While Welty says he is not familiar with the particulars of the investigation involving Greene, he says the examples in Granville and Robeson counties show an investigation lasting more than a year is not uncommon.

Court documents also show Greene is the subject of a federal investigation. An FBI spokesperson would not confirm nor deny the investigation, which is a standard response.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak
Gloria Davis
Conway woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl, 4 other women
It was originally set to open the previous day, but the inability to get asphalt lead to a...
Railroad crossing on Oleander Dr. now set to close Oct. 28-31