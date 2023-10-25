Senior Connect
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection to downtown Wilmington shooting

The Wilmington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Tristian Allen from Wilmington on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at an apartment complex.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Tristian Allen from Wilmington on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Randall Parkway.

According to police, he is a validated gang member and charged with one count each of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony carrying a concealed weapon (gun), and going armed to the terror of the public.

These charges are in connection to the shooting in the early hours of Oct. 15.

“Allen’s charges are stemming from an incident in which he attempted to shoot another individual in downtown Wilmington. As a result, a short time later, several shots were fired near the 00 block of Princess Street which led to a large response from law enforcement,” a WPD announcement states.

He is being held at the county jail under a $500,000 secure bond.

“Investigators from the Wilmington Police Department and partner agencies worked together and have gathered enough evidence and information to charge Allen with the listed crimes which served as a catalyst that led to the subsequent violence a short time later on the same date,” the announcement continues.

Police say that there aren’t more details available at this time “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

