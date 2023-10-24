Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Water advisory rescinded for Lake Waccamaw Water System customers

Lake Waccamaw has announced that a system pressure advisory was issued Tuesday due to a loss of pressure at 1502 Lakeshore.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has rescinded its system pressure advisory following the previous loss of pressure at 1502 Lakeshore Drive.

Previously, a boil water advisory was in effect for customers at: 1502 Lakeshore Drive to the end of Bella Coola, including Maple Street, Pine Street, Elm Street, Creek Ridge Road, Jefferson Road, Bartram Lane, Council Avenue, Myrtle Drive, Lakewood Drive, and Birch Street.

Customers no longer need to boil water prior to consumption.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak
Gloria Davis
Conway woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl, 4 other women
It was originally set to open the previous day, but the inability to get asphalt lead to a...
Railroad crossing on Oleander Dr. now set to close Oct. 28-31