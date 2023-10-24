Water advisory rescinded for Lake Waccamaw Water System customers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has rescinded its system pressure advisory following the previous loss of pressure at 1502 Lakeshore Drive.

Previously, a boil water advisory was in effect for customers at: 1502 Lakeshore Drive to the end of Bella Coola, including Maple Street, Pine Street, Elm Street, Creek Ridge Road, Jefferson Road, Bartram Lane, Council Avenue, Myrtle Drive, Lakewood Drive, and Birch Street.

Customers no longer need to boil water prior to consumption.

