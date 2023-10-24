Senior Connect
Lane of Bobby Brown Bridge closing daily for repair work

Bobby Brown Bridge
Bobby Brown Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the Bobby Brown Bridge (I-40 across the Cape Fear River near Navassa) is scheduled to close for repair work.

According to the announcement, the eastbound, left lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Nov. 2, for bridge rail repairs.

“Use caution and slow down!” the NCDOT announcement states.

