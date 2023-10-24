Lane of Bobby Brown Bridge closing daily for repair work

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the Bobby Brown Bridge (I-40 across the Cape Fear River near Navassa) is scheduled to close for repair work.

According to the announcement, the eastbound, left lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Nov. 2, for bridge rail repairs.

“Use caution and slow down!” the NCDOT announcement states.

#Wilmington drivers should expect the eastbound left lane on the Bobby Brown Bridge (I-40 across Cape Fear River) to be closed 9a-5p daily through Nov. 2 as #NCDOT repairs the bridge rail.



Use caution and slow down! pic.twitter.com/DY37GNmKfG — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) October 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.