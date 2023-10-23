Whiteville man arrested, accused of setting neighbor’s house on fire

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Monday, Oct. 23, concerning the arrest of a Whiteville man accused of setting his neighbor’s house on fire.

According to the report, 61-year-old Jerry Lynn Hewett has been charged with first degree arson after authorities say he “willfully” and “maliciously” burned an occupied house on Rose Lane. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 21, just before 6 p.m.

Hewett is listed as also residing on Rose Lane. He is being held under no bond at this time.

There were no injuries reported.

