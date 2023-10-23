Pender board approves design-build contract for new K-8 school

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education awarded a design-build contract for a new K-8 school during a meeting Monday morning.

The board voted unanimously in favor of Bordeaux Construction Company, Inc., out of Morrisville.

The contract calls for the construction of a school for 2,000 students (1,200 middle school, 800 elementary) with an estimated project budget up to $111 million.

An estimated final completion date of July 2026 is noted in the contract.

In August, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of land in Hampstead for a new K-8 school.

According to documents provided by the county, the purchase of the 145-acre plot cost $6 million. The land is located along NC 210, near its intersection with US 17.

“The purpose of this 145 acre purchase is for a future K-8 School facility to educate the children of this rapidly growing area. The due diligence has been completed and determined satisfactory for the circumstances by the Design-Build team for the project and the suitability confirmed with Board of Education and their Management Team,” the county-provided documents state.

