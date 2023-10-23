Senior Connect
New Hanover Wildcats named Football Team of the Week

Team of the Week
Team of the Week(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Wildcats have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 10.

On Friday, New Hanover defeated West Brunswick 42-6 to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Mideastern Conference play.

The Wildcats will play at Hoggard on Friday for the final game of the regular season. New Hanover won the rivalry matchup last season.

