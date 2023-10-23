New Hanover Wildcats named Football Team of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Wildcats have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 10.

On Friday, New Hanover defeated West Brunswick 42-6 to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Mideastern Conference play.

The Wildcats will play at Hoggard on Friday for the final game of the regular season. New Hanover won the rivalry matchup last season.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.