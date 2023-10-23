Senior Connect
House in stalemate without speaker

Nearly three weeks have passed since the House of Representatives had a speaker. (Source: CNN/POOL/HOUSE TV/NBC’S “MEET THE PRESS”)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - House Republicans are still on the hunt for a new speaker of the House.

They are expected to hold a candidate forum Monday night and look for someone to succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy who was ousted earlier this month.

Until a new speaker is voted in, the House is stuck in a stalemate.

“This is embarrassing for the Republican Party. It’s embarrassing for the nation, and we need to look at one another and solve the problem,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio exited the race for speaker Friday after three failed bids.

Since then, numerous Republicans have thrown their hats into the political ring including Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Sessions, Kevin Hern, Jack Bergman, Austin Scott, Byron Donalds, Mike Johnson, Dan Meuser and Gary Palmer.

“Congress is a lot like high school, but even more so. So, hopefully we get past this,” Rep. Mike Turner said.

The House of Representatives is basically at a standstill until a new speaker is confirmed, which means no legislation can pass like policy bills and government funding bills.

If it isn’t resolved by Nov. 17, the U.S. is going to go broke.

“This deadline for government funding will be on top of us before we know it, so it would really behoove the Republicans to get a speaker this week and get in the game,” CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings said.

Democrats in the House say teamwork between Republicans and Democrats is needed to get back on track.

“The only way to do it is to figure out how we can partner in a bipartisan fashion to reopen the House and govern in a reasonable, common-sense way,” minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said.

Any lawmaker that runs for House speaker needs to get 217 votes to win the gavel if all members are voting.

Some Republicans and some Democrats have suggested boosting interim Speaker Patrick McHenry’s power in order to break the impasse, but there is widespread opposition within the GOP conference to the idea.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

