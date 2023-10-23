First Alert Forecast: chilly to warm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dry high pressure system will keep rain chances near 0% throughout most of your First Alert Forecast, and temperatures will use the time to make big moves. For Monday and Tuesday, expect mainly upper 60s and lower 70s for highs but, by the end of the week, upper 70s and lower 80s should be reachable. Lows will dig to the 40s - with an option for a few inland backyards to briefly ping the 30s - Monday night; 50s and 60s ought to be more common by the weekend.

Action continues in the tropics and Hurricane Tammy is the top actor. As Tammy climbs latitude toward Bermuda, long-period swell from the late-season storm should reach the Carolina Coast by the latter stages of this work week or this weekend. Beware of a locally enhanced rip current risk. Also, a disturbance called Invest 95L carries decent development odds in the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week. No likely threat to the Carolinas with this feature as of now...

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

