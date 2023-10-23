Senior Connect
CCSO: Shots fired at vehicle on Haynes Lennon Highway

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A family reported that shots were fired in their direction while they were driving in Chadbourn Saturday night.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a couple said they were driving with a juvenile in their vehicle when another vehicle came up behind them and started shooting in their direction on Haynes Lennon Highway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

