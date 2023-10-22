Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Own Your Own Restaurant challenge finalists named, two from Wilmington

Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.(PRNewswire)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Own Your Own (OYO) Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge is down to the final 12 chefs.

There was a cook off on Saturday in Burgaw with 24 chefs from across the country. There were over 200 judges including Christi Ferretti of Pine Valley Market, Myra and James McDuffie of Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs, Keith Rhodes of Catch, Bill Scott of Cape Fear Seafood Company and Kevin and Emmaline Kozak of Burgaw Brewing.

“On the line are the keys to a restaurant space at 106-108 W. Courthouse Ave. and up to one million dollars to build and outfit the space,” according to a news release.

The 12 finalists have been narrowed down from over 500 applicants.

“The remaining 12 contestants will present business plans, from which 6 will be selected to work shifts in the judge’s restaurants. A Grand Finale dinner on Sunday, Oct. 29th will feature the final two contestants, each serving a 3-course meal to 50 VIP guests and judges. Everyone attending will cast their votes and the first OYO Nationwide Restaurant Competition winner will be crowned.”

Below is a list of the finalists:

  • Nathaniel Blanford, Cincinnati, OH
  • Shawn Buskirk, Holly Ridge, NC
  • Christopher Carlo, Waterford, MI
  • Mandy Chow, Wilmington, NC
  • Matthew Cole, Winterville, NC
  • Zachary Fabian, Jersey City, NJ
  • Joe Friday, Toronto, ON Canada
  • Penny Hayes, Myrtle Beach, SC
  • Brandon Hunsaker, Escondido, CA
  • Khristen Hunter, Wilmington, NC
  • Karoline Schwartz, Tabernash, CO
  • Bart Weber, Hickory, NC

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant
Car crash on Market and Covil (2023)
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash at Market St. and Covil Ave. intersection, accused of stealing items from mall
Cromartie Road rollover accident
Driver seriously injured after rollover accident in Elizabethtown
Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
‘Every child deserves to have a building like this’: Tar Heel School project wrapping up, expected to open beginning of 2024

Latest News

The Town of Shallotte
Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Connor said size 18 cleats are almost impossible to find.
Laney High School baseball player surprised with custom size 18 sneakers
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win