Own Your Own Restaurant challenge finalists named, two from Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Own Your Own (OYO) Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge is down to the final 12 chefs.

There was a cook off on Saturday in Burgaw with 24 chefs from across the country. There were over 200 judges including Christi Ferretti of Pine Valley Market, Myra and James McDuffie of Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs, Keith Rhodes of Catch, Bill Scott of Cape Fear Seafood Company and Kevin and Emmaline Kozak of Burgaw Brewing.

“On the line are the keys to a restaurant space at 106-108 W. Courthouse Ave. and up to one million dollars to build and outfit the space,” according to a news release.

The 12 finalists have been narrowed down from over 500 applicants.

“The remaining 12 contestants will present business plans, from which 6 will be selected to work shifts in the judge’s restaurants. A Grand Finale dinner on Sunday, Oct. 29th will feature the final two contestants, each serving a 3-course meal to 50 VIP guests and judges. Everyone attending will cast their votes and the first OYO Nationwide Restaurant Competition winner will be crowned.”

Below is a list of the finalists:

Nathaniel Blanford, Cincinnati, OH

Shawn Buskirk, Holly Ridge, NC

Christopher Carlo, Waterford, MI

Mandy Chow, Wilmington, NC

Matthew Cole, Winterville, NC

Zachary Fabian, Jersey City, NJ

Joe Friday, Toronto, ON Canada

Penny Hayes, Myrtle Beach, SC

Brandon Hunsaker, Escondido, CA

Khristen Hunter, Wilmington, NC

Karoline Schwartz, Tabernash, CO

Bart Weber, Hickory, NC

