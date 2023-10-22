Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - About 14,700 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from the force main on Village Road in Shallotte on Saturday, October 21, for approximately 6 hours.

“The majority of untreated wastewater entered into a dry ditch and was recovered with pump trucks. The broken line was immediately repaired to prevent further discharge,” according to a news release.

Town officials said the Division of Emergency Management was notified of the incident and is reviewing the matter.

For more information, you can contact the Town of Shallotte at 910-754-4032.

