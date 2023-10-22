Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million

The ticket was the only $1 million winner and the largest nationally in Saturday’s drawing.
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets! One lucky ticket purchased in Charlotte for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The $2 ticket was purchased from the Food Mart on The Plaza.

The ticket was the only $1 million winner and the largest nationally in Saturday’s drawing.

[NC lottery hits record high. How much is actually going to schools?]

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

All the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $85 million as an annuity or $36.9 million cash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant
Car crash on Market and Covil (2023)
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash, accused of stealing items from Independence Mall
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Hoggard High School Golf Team
Hoggard High School girls golf team breaks records, wins third consecutive conference championship

Latest News

The triathlon came to an emotional finish.
Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought thousands of athletes to Wilmington
The Town of Shallotte
Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge finalists named, two from Wilmington
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Connor said size 18 cleats are almost impossible to find.
Laney High School baseball player surprised with custom size 18 sneakers