Laney High School baseball player surprised with custom size 18 sneakers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Connor Shaw, a first baseman on Laney High School’s baseball team, has always had trouble finding new shoes.

That’s because Connor wears size 18 shoes, standing tall at 6′7 in height. With baseball season starting soon, Connor was in desperate need of new cleats, but it’s nearly impossible to find his size in stores.

“It’s hard to find cleats more than anything,” Connor explained. “They just don’t make size 18.”

That’s when his mom, Debby, took to Facebook, posting about her troubles finding cleats to fit Connor.

“It has been a struggle, especially cleats. They just don’t make cleats in size 18,” Debby said.

Chris Wade, Laney High School alumnus and custom shoe maker, saw the Facebook post and knew he had to step in.

“When I first heard about Connor’s need, I thought it was a cool project to get involved in, help out a fellow Laney buck,” Wade said.

In March of 2020, Wade started customizing shoes with the goal of getting involved with the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” organization, where players wear custom cleats for the causes they support. Wade said the players’ game-worn cleats are auctioned off and the money received goes to the respective cause they support.

He has have worked with NFL and MLB players, coaches, and numerous high school athletes here in North Carolina.

Wade knew he had to bring his talents back to his hometown to help out Connor.

After weeks of custom making the shoes, Wade put together a surprise with friends and family, all to support Connor and his family.

He surprised Connor with two pairs of custom painted Jordan 1 Low Tops to convert into cleats and a pair of Jordan 13s for Connor to wear to school. Wade also included a new hat and sweatshirt in the surprise. Wade’s father, Mack Wade, even donated a new Rawlings first baseman’s glove.

“Through several donors, I was able to raise more money that the cost of the cleat conversions. David Harris, former Laney baseball alum and current Topsail Head Baseball Coach, pledged support for this effort. Additionally, Former State Champion Wrestling Head Coach, Alan Sewell, stepped in to support. Customcleats.com was generous enough to give a 50% discount on the conversions after hearing Shaw’s story. Laney Graduates Bobby Smith (97), George Stephenson (98), Andy Hoover (98) Greg Simons (99) also donated to the success of this project,” Wade explained.

After hearing Debby Shaw’s story, Wade knew she needed to be a part of the surprise.

Debby is a single mom of Connor and his sister, Cooper. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and has since had a double mastectomy.

To commemorate Debby’s fight with breast cancer, Wade designed a pair of Nike shoes for her, honoring Connor, and her cancer battle. The inside of the shoes includes a picture of Connor playing baseball.

“For Chris [Wade] to be able to do this for us, I’m speechless for once in my life,” she said. “I don’t know what to say except thank you so much, I’m overwhelmed with joy.”

Wade said he wanted to do this project for the Shaws because of what his father instilled in him growing up, that paying it forward and helping people like Connor will take you great places in life.

