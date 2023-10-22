Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought thousands of athletes to Wilmington

The triathlon came to an emotional finish.
The triathlon came to an emotional finish.(wect)
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands from around the country came together to compete in the Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Maia Watson, a Canadian athlete, was one of the first women to finish the race.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it to the end, but I feel relieved,” she said. “For it to be my first one in North Carolina, with all my family here supporting, it means a lot.”

The triathlon consisted of a 1.2 mile swim in the ocean at Wrightsville Beach, followed by a 56 mile long bike ride into Wilmington along Highway 4-21 to Pender County and back, and finishing with a 13 mile run through downtown. The finish line was near the Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Emotions were literally running high as athletes finished the 70.3 mile course, and friends and family were there every step of the way.

Athlete Patrick Harfield flew in from the Cayman Islands to compete. He said he was shocked to see how large and loud the crowd was.

“The crowd out there has been phenomenal, cheering all the way around the course. It’s just amazing. That really helps to spur you on,” he said.

The man with the fastest time was Luke Creger, finishing in 4 hours, 3 minutes, and 13 seconds. The woman with the fastest time was Devon Dabney, finishing in 4 hours, 35 minutes, and 12 seconds.

“I’ve never felt like this after a race before. 70.3 is something special. They say it is and they’re very right,” Watson said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant
Car crash on Market and Covil (2023)
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash at Market St. and Covil Ave. intersection, accused of stealing items from mall
Cromartie Road rollover accident
Driver seriously injured after rollover accident in Elizabethtown
Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
‘Every child deserves to have a building like this’: Tar Heel School project wrapping up, expected to open beginning of 2024

Latest News

The Town of Shallotte
Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge finalists named, two from Wilmington
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Connor said size 18 cleats are almost impossible to find.
Laney High School baseball player surprised with custom size 18 sneakers