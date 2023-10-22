Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought thousands of athletes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands from around the country came together to compete in the Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Maia Watson, a Canadian athlete, was one of the first women to finish the race.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it to the end, but I feel relieved,” she said. “For it to be my first one in North Carolina, with all my family here supporting, it means a lot.”

The triathlon consisted of a 1.2 mile swim in the ocean at Wrightsville Beach, followed by a 56 mile long bike ride into Wilmington along Highway 4-21 to Pender County and back, and finishing with a 13 mile run through downtown. The finish line was near the Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Emotions were literally running high as athletes finished the 70.3 mile course, and friends and family were there every step of the way.

Athlete Patrick Harfield flew in from the Cayman Islands to compete. He said he was shocked to see how large and loud the crowd was.

“The crowd out there has been phenomenal, cheering all the way around the course. It’s just amazing. That really helps to spur you on,” he said.

The man with the fastest time was Luke Creger, finishing in 4 hours, 3 minutes, and 13 seconds. The woman with the fastest time was Devon Dabney, finishing in 4 hours, 35 minutes, and 12 seconds.

“I’ve never felt like this after a race before. 70.3 is something special. They say it is and they’re very right,” Watson said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.