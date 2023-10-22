Senior Connect
Hoggard High School girls golf team breaks records, winning third consecutive conference championship

Hoggard High School's girls golf team breaks records (2023).
Hoggard High School's girls golf team breaks records (2023).(WECT)
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a good season to be a player on Hoggard High School’s girls golf team.

For the past three years, the team has been undefeated. They also just won their third consecutive conference championship.

“I was told two years ago that the last time Hoggard’s golf team won a conference championship was 20 years ago,” coach Allison Jones said. “So three years in a row, it’s never been done before.”

With so few golfers left to beat, the team members are playing mostly against themselves.

“That’s how golf is,” junior Ellie Hildreth said. “Even though you’re playing against other people, it’s kind of you versus the course.”

Despite all the success of the past season, the team still works to improve.

“For our team score we just got a new personal best of 228, so that beat our personal best by six strokes,” senior player Grace Caudill said.

Many of the girls say they owe their success to the way they practice.

“We play a lot of holes. We don’t just sit on the range and beat balls,” Hildreth said. “Going out to play and learning how to play from different shots is what sets us apart.”

Jones says a lot of the wins come down to her players’ dedication.

“The work that these golfers do not only in season but out of season, they play a lot of golf,” Jones said. “They’re committed to improving their own game. They spend a lot of time on it. "

She also says community support has played a large part in the players’ confidence.

“We’re just so fortunate that we live in a place like Wilmington,” Jones said. “We feel like the community is behind us, and I’m so glad these student athletes can feel that.”

Next season will look a little different for the team. Out of 11 players, five are seniors. Three of those seniors are starters.

“There will be a lot of room for sophomores and freshmen to come in,” Caudill said.

Jones won’t be quick to forget the legacy of the class of 2024, though.

“I’m proud of what these seniors leave behind in terms of their leadership, in addition to the top notch golf game they’ve produced,” Jones said.

The seniors also feel they’re leaving more than just the legacy, but also their friends.

“I’m gonna miss everyone a lot. It was kind of sad finishing our last match,” Caudill said.

For some players, it’s not over yet. Some players will be traveling to New Bern on Monday, Oct. 23 to compete in regionals. If the team places in the top three out of four teams, they’ll also have an opportunity to compete at state.

