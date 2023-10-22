Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: spell of chilly nights settles in, Tammy departs Caribbean

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 21, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast is free of rain for days. Starting Sunday night, crisp air will support low temperatures in the 40s across most of the Cape Fear Region for two or three nights. Days will have highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Tuesday; deeper 70s to around 80 ought to develop later in the week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy will depart the northeastern Caribbean islands through Monday. Steering flow will keep Tammy well east of North America as it climbs northward, but long-period swell from the late-season storm ought to reach the Carolina Coast in the latter stages of this work week and into next weekend. Beware of a locally enhanced rip current risk.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

