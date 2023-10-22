Senior Connect
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast

By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard rescued four people from an overturned 60-foot catamaran nearly 150 miles off of the North Carolina coast.

Officials received a signal from an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) at 12:18 p.m. from the Moon Dragon, a yacht that charters between the Mid-Atlantic and the Virgin Islands.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City safely hoisted all four people aboard.

“The catamaran crew indicated that while at sea, both their port and starboard side hatches broke leading to catastrophic flooding which forced them to abandon ship around noon,” according to a news release from the USCG.

The boaters were checked out by EMS once they returned to the station. No injuries were reported.

“The ocean is unpredictable and unforgiving, and this case represents perfectly the value of being prepared at sea,” Petty Officer First Class Austin Lang, operations unit controller, said.

Lang said that having the proper equipment, the EPIRB and a functional life raft, on board is what made this rescue successful.

“These sailors had the right gear on board, it worked, they knew how to use it, and it’s because of that we were able to find them and bring them home safely.”

The boat is still partially submerged. The Coast Guard has issued a hazard-to-navigation safety broadcast to notify mariners transiting in the area.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

