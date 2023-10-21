Temple of Israel reopens following three years of restoration

Senior Connect
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After three years of services on Zoom and at its annex location, the Temple of Israel is finally back open.

“I got to smell the fresh paint and see these beautiful stained glass windows and our gorgeous arc, and it felt like we were home,” Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov said.

The Temple of Israel originally closed in 2020 because of mold and structural issues. The building, originally constructed in 1876, is one of the ten oldest Jewish houses of worship in the United States where services are still held regularly.

Because of the age of the building and the intensity of the problems, the congregation tried to raise $500,000.

Among some members, there was doubt about whether they would even be able to fix it.

“There was a debate within the community as to whether we wanted to embark on such a large project or if it was time to look for a new spiritual home,” Temple president Joshua Heinberg said.

With the help of many people, even some in unexpected places, they were able to raise $750,000.

“We were grateful to get donations from friends, people connected to us from abroad, people who came here for one service and were like ‘they need help? Let me send in a check,’” Losben-Ostrov said.

At Friday’s grand reopening celebration, many were speaking of the Israel/Hamas war.

“The world changed on October 7th and the last few days have been incredibly difficult for every Jew,” Losben-Ostrov said.

But to Losben-Ostrov, there was never a question of whether or not to have the celebration.

“There is no better way for us to celebrate what it means to be Jewish than for us to be here, home in our sacred space, with the ability to pray to God and the ability to pray for Shalom, for peace,” Losben-Ostrov said.

The Temple of Israel holds services each Friday at 7 p.m., except for the first Friday when the service is at 6 p.m.

