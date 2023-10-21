Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide

Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Stanley.(MGN)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a man and his children that happened early Saturday morning near Stanley.

Police said they were called to help out the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office around 2:13 a.m. at a home off the 220 block of Brentwood Lane. Officers at the time were trying to serve a domestic violence protection order and involuntary mental commitment to Russell William Blakney, according to the Gastonia Regional Response Team.

Both of Blakeny’s 11-year-old children were inside the home while the Regional Response Team was trying to serve the order, according to officers. During that time, Gaston County Police obtained warrants against Blakney for false imprisonment, assault by pointing a gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say at 3:37 a.m., the house ignited into flames and that it appears Blakney intentionally set the home on fire.

His remains were found at the crime scene. Blakney’s son died at the scene from injuries caused by his father, according to police.

First responders rescued Blakney’s daughter and she was brought to a hospital in Winston-Salem where she is being treated for injuries sustained in the fire. Officials reported that she was in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant
Car crash on Market and Covil (2023)
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash, accused of stealing items from Independence Mall
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Hoggard High School Golf Team
Hoggard High School girls golf team breaks records, wins third consecutive conference championship

Latest News

The triathlon came to an emotional finish.
Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought thousands of athletes to Wilmington
The Town of Shallotte
Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge finalists named, two from Wilmington
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Connor said size 18 cleats are almost impossible to find.
Laney High School baseball player surprised with custom size 18 sneakers