Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run, officials say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Horry County, according to officials.

LCpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 17 and S.C. 22, just south of North Myrtle Beach.

Glover said an unknown vehicle heading north on Highway 17 hit a pedestrian who was walking north in the roadway.

She added that the pedestrian died at the scene.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler later identified the pedestrian as 59-year-old Theresa Brown, who lived in the Myrtle Beach area.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

