Parachutist successfully rescued after being stuck 70 feet up in tree in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency responders have successfully rescued a parachutist who was stuck in a tree 70 feet off the ground for approximately two hours.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, a parachutist got stuck in a tree in the woods off Henderson Grove Church Road. Emergency responders got the call at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The parachutist is not injured, officials said.

Before the successful rescue, emergency responders had reached out to the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART). NCHART is a highly specialized team consisting of N.C. National Guard and N.C. State Highway Patrol aircraft and aircrews matched with N.C. Emergency Management and local first responders for helicopter-based rescue operations.

NCHART was called off after the rescue was completed.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, South Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Rescue Squad, and Rowan Co. EMS are among those on the scene.

