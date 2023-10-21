Senior Connect
Parachutist successfully rescued after being stuck 70 feet up in tree in Salisbury

Officials say parachutist is not injured
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church Road.
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church Road.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency responders have successfully rescued a parachutist who was stuck in a tree 70 feet off the ground for approximately two hours.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, a parachutist got stuck in a tree in the woods off Henderson Grove Church Road. Emergency responders got the call at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The parachutist is not injured, officials said.

Before the successful rescue, emergency responders had reached out to the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART). NCHART is a highly specialized team consisting of N.C. National Guard and N.C. State Highway Patrol aircraft and aircrews matched with N.C. Emergency Management and local first responders for helicopter-based rescue operations.

NCHART was called off after the rescue was completed.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, South Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Rescue Squad, and Rowan Co. EMS are among those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

