Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash at Market St. and Covil Ave. intersection, accused of stealing items from mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A police chase ended with a car crash at the intersection of Market Street and Covil Avenue.

Wilmington Police officers were called to Independence Mall about a person who stole items from Belk.

According to a spokesperson for WPD, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lane Coleman, grabbed ahold of the officer and resisted arrest before putting his car in drive, injuring the officer. The officer was not seriously hurt.

Police followed the suspect to Covil Avenue where the suspect crashed his car into surrounding vehicles.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Coleman is facing several charges including:

Assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer

Resist delay and obstruct

Red light violations

Failure to reduce speed

Seatbelt violation

Felony larceny

This is a developing story.

