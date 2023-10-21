Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sunny skies and cool breezes

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
By Ella Tansey
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s wonderful to see you this Saturday! A cold front passed through last night, bringing cooler and drier conditions to the Cape Fear Region. Today’s First Alert Forecast promises plenty of sunshine and cool breezes with temperatures flirting with the 70s. A picture perfect day to head to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, or catch up on errands. For the remainder of the weekend, you can expect more sunshine, dry skies, and brisk breezes. Don’t forget to keep your favorite fall flannel or fleece handy as lows will dip into the 40s!

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring Hurricane Tammy. This storm is on track to impact the western Caribbean today before turning northeastward. Tammy is likely to stay east of Bermuda and east of North America. Keep an eye out, as Tammy may eventually bring increased swell and rip current risks to the Carolina Coast. Stay tuned for updates from your First Alert Weather Team!

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The final quarter of Atlantic Hurricane Season is here. Finish strong with wect.com/hurricane.

