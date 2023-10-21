First Alert Forecast: sunny skies and cool breezes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s wonderful to see you this Saturday! A cold front passed through last night, bringing cooler and drier conditions to the Cape Fear Region. Today’s First Alert Forecast promises plenty of sunshine and cool breezes with temperatures flirting with the 70s. A picture perfect day to head to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, or catch up on errands. For the remainder of the weekend, you can expect more sunshine, dry skies, and brisk breezes. Don’t forget to keep your favorite fall flannel or fleece handy as lows will dip into the 40s!

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring Hurricane Tammy. This storm is on track to impact the western Caribbean today before turning northeastward. Tammy is likely to stay east of Bermuda and east of North America. Keep an eye out, as Tammy may eventually bring increased swell and rip current risks to the Carolina Coast. Stay tuned for updates from your First Alert Weather Team!

