‘Every child deserves to have a building like this’: Tar Heel School project wrapping up, expected to open beginning of 2024

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tar Heel School project in Bladen County is wrapping up after more than a year of construction.

Students from Plainview Primary and Tar Heel Middle schools will go to the new K-8 school when it opens at the beginning of the new year.

“It’s not everyday you get a new school in your area,” BCS Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said.

A $47 million dollar project that superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson says was strategically designed to account for continuing growth in the county.

“We ended up from the very original plan early on, is we did add two classrooms, each wing, because we know the legislative class size can cause a problem. So, we want to room for growth, we didn’t want to get into a building and find ourselves stifled by space.”

The old Tar Heel Middle School will be demolished to allow space for a new parking lot along with community charging stations for electric vehicles.

The school’s colors are red and black but they’re going green with energy efficiency, using solar panels and a new grant helping them roll in five new electric buses.

“They’ll be offloading their energy to offset the start, you know, when you have that big spike in the morning, so when they come, they’ll plug in, they’ll actually help power the school to start with. And then the school will generate power back to the buses as well as potentially power back on the grid with Duke Energy,” Dr. Atkinson said. “[The school] has all LED lighting, solar power. And I mean, it’s definitely a STEM school, which the school itself becomes a teaching model for students as well, so they can see science in action.”

Out with the old—and in with the new.

“But you know, to be able to come into a new facility. It’s just exciting. I think it’s going to be great just not just for Tar Heel, but for Bladen County as a whole,” Dr. Atkinson said.

Plainview Primary and Tar Heel Middle schools will move to virtual learning for the last week of the semester to allow time for faculty and staff to get their things moved in to the new classrooms.

Dr. Atkinson says this isn’t a stopping point for bringing up to date technology and modernized buildings to the district.

“We have some older buildings in the school district, we have a couple of buildings that are out of space elementary schools. So you know, we want to continue to hopefully that gets support from the need Space Grant with our local government working together, and even big business partnerships, to continue to grow.”

