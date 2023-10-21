Driver seriously injured after rollover accident in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Fire Department recovered a driver from a wreck at the 800 block of Cromartie Rd. just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

First responders found a vehicle resting on its roof in the ditch, and found an unconscious driver inside, hanging upside down by their seatbelt.

“A request was made for mutual aid from the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department to assist while personnel used hydraulic equipment to open the door to gain access to the driver. The driver was quickly removed from the vehicle and patient care was passed on to Bladen County Emergency Services. The driver was transported to Bladen County Hospital with life-threatening injuries. We appreciate all the assistance received for this incident,” the Elizabethtown Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page.

