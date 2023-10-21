Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Dog rescued from mine shaft in Gold Hill

The dog appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with its family.
The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.
The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.(Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A doggone lucky canine is back home with his family after falling into an abandoned mine shaft in Gold Hill.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department said the dog went out last night but never came home. Saturday morning, it was discovered the dog had fallen 20-30 feet down the shaft, which is located off of St. Stephen’s Church Road.

He appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with his family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant
Car crash on Market and Covil (2023)
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash, accused of stealing items from Independence Mall
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Hoggard High School Golf Team
Hoggard High School girls golf team breaks records, wins third consecutive conference championship

Latest News

The triathlon came to an emotional finish.
Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought thousands of athletes to Wilmington
The Town of Shallotte
Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge finalists named, two from Wilmington
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Connor said size 18 cleats are almost impossible to find.
Laney High School baseball player surprised with custom size 18 sneakers