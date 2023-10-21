Businesses and athletes prepare for IRONMAN triathlon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, thousands of athletes from across the country headed to the Wilmington area to prepare for the Ironman 70.3 North Carolina.

In downtown Wilmington and in Wrightsville Beach people packed the roads to pick up their race packets. The triathlon will kick off Saturday morning at Wrightsville Beach. Details of which roads will be closed along with the times can be found in this story.

Jade Morrison works at Zeke’s Beans and Bowls in Wrightsville Beach. She said they prepared for the crowd and looking forward to seeing some new customers.

“I like having new people it’s a lot of new people that we don’t see because we usually just get our regular faces over the winter that live in Wrightsville. But for the race, we have a lot of new customers that we’ve never seen before,” said Morrison.

Athletes were also in preparation mode on Thursday. Tarran Wright is one of the three-thousand-plus athletes who have come to Wilmington for Saturday’s Ironman triathlon.

Wright has come all the way from Jamaica for the big day. He hopes to push himself and inspire others.

“Additionally, I am one of 20 million people worldwide who are affected by a condition called sickle cell disease. And part of doing this is in an effort to raise awareness of sickle cell disease,” said Wright.

Each athlete has a purpose for competing in the 70-mile event. Wright’s purpose is to let others know the benefits of determination and hard work.

“This is my way of raising awareness, allowing people to understand that the condition though it impacts many people negatively, you can live comfortably and you can live in a wholesome way,” said Wright.

The triathlon starts with a 1.2-mile-long swim in the ocean at Wrightsville Beach. That’s followed by a 56-mile-long bike ride into Wilmington and along Highway 4-21 to Pender County and back.

The final stage is a 13-mile run through downtown. Each stage pushes athletes to achieve the goals they’ve set for themselves.

“The five or six dads that are doing this together. I hope people can find inspiration through different times in their life and challenges to put in positive energy and do something like this,” said Justin Fischetti.

Fischetti said he looks forward to spending time with friends during the event while inspiring others.

Many athletes like Tiffany Mendelson have spent years preparing for the triathlon.

“I worked really hard to get where I’m at. I’ve had support from my amazing coach and friends knowing that I could come to this point. And I feel like I’ve had a lot of setbacks, a lot of challenges and I’ve been able to overcome them with the support of my team around me,” said Mendelson.

For many of the competitors crossing the finish line is the ultimate goal. However, for others, the first step will be the biggest.

" Honestly, I’m just looking forward to getting out there and being at the start line. Anything beyond that is a bonus,” said Wright.

