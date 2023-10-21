Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

17-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton drive-by shooting

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Lumberton say a teenager now faces charges in connection to a recent deadly drive-by shooting.

The Lumberton Police Department said a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody Friday evening. The suspect was not identified due to their age but is facing a count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 15 at the ATEX Convenience Store on South Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Lumberton police, officers arrived at the scene and learned two people were shot in the parking lot of the store as a white sedan passed by the area. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about who may have been in this vehicle is asked to call Lumberton...
Anyone with information about who may have been in this vehicle is asked to call Lumberton Police Department Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.(Lumberton Police Department)

One of the victims, 23-year-old Ebony Spruill, died Monday as a result of her injuries. The other victim was released from the hospital and is recovering.

Lumberton police said the teen now charged is being held at a juvenile detention facility, with more charges expected.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant
Car crash on Market and Covil (2023)
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash, accused of stealing items from Independence Mall
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Hoggard High School Golf Team
Hoggard High School girls golf team breaks records, wins third consecutive conference championship

Latest News

WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily are set to host a forum for candidates in the Wilmington City...
WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily to host forum for Wilmington City Council candidates tonight
Town officials said the Division of Emergency Management was notified of the incident and is...
Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Shallotte
It started when police officers responded to Independence Mall to arrest a person who stole...
Man arrested after police chase ends with car crash, accused of stealing items from Independence Mall
A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City safely hoisted all four people...
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
The triathlon came to an emotional finish.
Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought thousands of athletes to Wilmington