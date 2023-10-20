Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Kristen Vickery
Kristen Vickery(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that it is looking for 37-year-old Kristen Vickery.

According to the announcement, Vickery was last seen on Oct. 14 in the 800 block of S 8th Street.

The WPD describes Vickery as being 5′10″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair. She has tattoos on her wrist of a four leaf clover.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Vickery. Those with information are asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

