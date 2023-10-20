Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s

Wilmington Police Department K9s Stanley and Marian
Wilmington Police Department K9s Stanley and Marian(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department K9s Stanley and Marian have received bullet and stab-protective vests courtesy of a donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to the WPD.

The vests are embroidered with “In memory of K9 Sultan - EOW 6/10/23.”

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified,” a WPD announcement states.

