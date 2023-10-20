‘We’re not going to get a downtown unless we make one’: Leland Town Council hears update on proposal for baseball stadium, neighbors voice their concerns

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Town leaders in Leland heard more about the potential economic impact of the project and then heard from neighbors, both for and against the project.

“We don’t have a downtown, and frankly, we’re not [going to] get a downtown unless we make one,” Councilwoman Veronica Carter said.

Along with a baseball stadium, the proposal includes areas for commercial developments, like hotels and restaurants.

The 1,400-acre property near Brunswick Forest is not within town limits, so if Leland wants to move forward with the baseball stadium or any development there, they will have to annex the land.

But the eye-opening $105 million dollar cost of the stadium project raised some questions and concerns for town leaders.

“If this were moved to say the US-17 frontage, would it both accomplish moving it away from existing neighborhoods and reduce construction costs?” Councilman Bill McHugh asked staff presenting the findings.

Carter says the current price tag isn’t even in the same ballpark as the initial proposal.

“I think we initially, when the county was still our partner in this, wanted to get kind of a ballpark figure of what might be expected of us. And everyone should know, it was nowhere near $105 million. So, we probably would have stopped right then, it was closer to about a 10th of that,” Carter said. “It’s frustrating to me, I travel representing the town places and people will say, well, what’s there to do and what’s Leland known for? And, you know, being close to Wilmington, being across the river from Wilmington doesn’t seem to be the right answer.”

But Carter says the cost doesn’t make this proposal a strike out.

“You know, I’d like something a little more to be able to point to, and I don’t know if it’s a baseball stadium or something else, but I think this is the right steps that we need to be taking in our critical thinking analysis and problem solving saying, okay, someone’s brought this to the table. Let’s not suddenly dismiss it out of hand.”

The cost for just the baseball stadium portion of the project is $105 million. The total expected cost for the entire Jackey’s Creek development would be around $2.39 billion.

Town leaders made it clear that Leland would not be solely responsible to foot the bill if they move forward with this project. Part of the next steps in this process is to figure out how this project can be paid for.

More than a dozen neighbors voiced their concerns with the baseball stadium--traffic, tax increases to pay for it, and noise and light pollution that would come from the stadium.

“It’s ludicrous! This is the most ridiculous, preposterous deal I’ve ever looked at,” Chuck Whitlock said. ““Do you think people are going to come here from communities all over the state to come to a baseball game with an independent team? Not in a million years? Do you think it’s going to fill the hotel it’s going to open up a four-star hotel? No.”

“My end of this is that we should not be building any stadium that takes taxpayer dollars to go towards it,” Rhonda Florian said. “Why are we going to add more traffic, noise pollution and destroy the quality of life? There are no quality benefits to this project, only quality deficits. We ask you to represent us.”

“We don’t have the right to have a stadium here. If we can create something like Mayfaire that will be more beneficial,” Joseph Sullivan said.

Only one person spoke in favor of the project--saying this is a great opportunity to make Leland more than just a town that people pass by.

“This an opportunity that is bar none the best thing that Leland could ever have happened to them. As far as building, doing things for this community. These opportunities do not come around often,” Stephen Mintz said. “For the majority of my life, Leland has just been kind of a pit stop something you drive through to get to the next place, you know, nothing really here to see like the gentleman just said, but in my opinion the baseball stadium provides our community the opportunity to be a destination. The stadium presents us with opportunities to shape Leland’s future instead of sitting back and watching neighborhood communities. I would encourage everyone to consider the effects of this stadium.”

This meeting was just for town staff to present their findings from the economic feasibility study. Town Council did not take any action.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.