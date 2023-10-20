Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Twin sisters ‘connected at the hip’ celebrate milestone birthday together

Twin sisters Jennie Chitwood and Boots Rogers are celebrating their 100th birthday together. (Source: WTVG)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Twin sisters, Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers, have spent a lot of time over the years doing everything together – going to church, working, and raising each other’s children.

“We’ve always felt like we had something special because it’s like having two moms when they’re twins and because we lived close and did everything together,” Chitwood’s daughter Debby Kuhn said.

Now, the twins celebrated their 100th birthday together with a big party thrown by their family.

“I think each year, they might think we might not be here the next year, and they don’t want to miss it,” Chitwood said.

“And we’ve been just very, very happy, and if we go to heaven, that’s all I’m praying for is heaven and her. To go together,” Rogers said.

Through it all, they’ve had each other and still say they share plenty of laughs along the way.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemours is importing more than four million pounds of GenX waste to their Fayetteville Works...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School
Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW chief to say whether auto strikes will grow from the 34,000 workers now on picket lines
Missions of Mercy is set to hold a free mobile dental clinic in Wilmington on Friday and...
Free mobile dental clinic set for Nov. 3-4 near Independence Mall
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
CVS pulls some cough-and-cold treatments with ingredient deemed ineffective by doctors
Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks are set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks