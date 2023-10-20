Southeastern NC to receive over $700,000 in grants for transportation safety initiatives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Oct. 20, that $700,802 in grants have been awarded to southeastern North Carolina for transportation safety initiatives.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is awarding over $23M across the state.

“Most of the 108 grants will fund initiatives that address impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety, and traffic safety improvements. Of the 108 grants, 20 grants will be awarded for new initiatives. They will go to police departments, sheriff’s offices, nonprofit organizations and research centers,” the NCDOT announcement states.

According to the release, funds have been awarded for the following:

Brunswick County

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $271,635 to fund “three deputies to work high-visibility enforcement with a focus on seatbelt and speeding enforcement,” and $30,000 for “an ongoing project for the Region 3 LEL to work with County Coordinators within Region 3 to continue GHSP campaigns and other traffic related initiatives.”

“Brunswick County is ranked 19th in overall fatalities, 12th in unrestrained fatalities, and 24th in speeding-related fatalities,” according to the announcement.

Columbus County

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will receive $135,168 for “two deputies to conduct traffic safety enforcement. Columbus County is ranked 24th in overall fatalities, 23rd in speeding-related fatalities, and 21st in unrestrained fatalities.”

New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive $102,667 to fund “activity hours for a Laboratory Technician, plus supplies and training. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab provides analysis for casework submitted by partner agencies to ensure effective investigation and prosecution of crimes.”

The Wilmington Police Department will receive $26,200 to fund “overtime for officers to work high-visibility enforcement with a focus on seatbelt and speeding enforcement.”

“New Hanover County is ranked 21st in overall fatalities, 41st in unrestrained fatalities, and 17th in speeding-related fatalities,” the NCDOT explains.

Pender County

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $135,132 to fund “activity hours for two deputies to conduct traffic safety enforcement. Pender County is ranked 28th in overall fatalities, 24th in alcohol-related fatalities, and 25th in unrestrained fatalities.”

The full list of grant recipients can be found online here.

Everyone has a right to travel safely on North Carolina’s roads. These grants will help communities throughout the state ensure safe transportation for all of our citizens.

