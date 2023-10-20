Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington.
Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade is set to head through downtown Wilmington starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11

For the first time since 2017, the parade will include a performance from the U.S. Naval Academy’s Silent Drill Team, known as the Jolly Rogers.

The parade route runs along 3rd Street from Hanover Street to Market Street.

Before the parade, the Jolly Rogers, Beaches & Boots Line Dancers, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Band, and more will perform in front of City Hall at 10 a.m., along with the unfurling of a 40 by 60-foot American flag.

“The idea and goal of the Silent Drill Team is to show the best of the United States Naval Academy Brigade’s teamwork and discipline,” said the team’s commanding officer, Midshipman 2nd Class Brian Lee McClain. “We are exemplars of those qualities.”

A veterans celebration and information fair will be held at The Eagles Dare alongside the parade.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemours is importing more than four million pounds of GenX waste to their Fayetteville Works...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School
Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County

Latest News

Southeastern NC to receive over $700,000 in grants for transportation safety initiatives
Firefighters will provide fire safety information and other resources to anyone who stops by...
Firefighters to teach fire prevention during event at Wave Transit bus station
Wilmington Police Department K9s Stanley and Marian
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks are set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks