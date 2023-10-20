Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade is set to head through downtown Wilmington starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11

For the first time since 2017, the parade will include a performance from the U.S. Naval Academy’s Silent Drill Team, known as the Jolly Rogers.

The parade route runs along 3rd Street from Hanover Street to Market Street.

Before the parade, the Jolly Rogers, Beaches & Boots Line Dancers, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Band, and more will perform in front of City Hall at 10 a.m., along with the unfurling of a 40 by 60-foot American flag.

“The idea and goal of the Silent Drill Team is to show the best of the United States Naval Academy Brigade’s teamwork and discipline,” said the team’s commanding officer, Midshipman 2nd Class Brian Lee McClain. “We are exemplars of those qualities.”

A veterans celebration and information fair will be held at The Eagles Dare alongside the parade.

