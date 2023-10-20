Play for Pink event raises money for mammograms, cancer patient support

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chance to get a free mammogram for women who can’t afford is easier thanks to the annual Play for Pink held at Magnolia Greens on Friday, Oct. 20.

The event raises money to pay for mammograms for women who are uninsured or underinsured and for comfort bags for anyone undergoing cancer treatment.

WECT’s Frances Weller was the guest speaker for the event, with the attendance getting bigger and better every year.

“Today we have 216 women, I mean groups, not just women but groups playing. We’ve been doing it for 17 years. It’s the big tournament under the Steel Magnolias Golf League. So we’re very proud to see men, and women come from Magnolia Greens, Cape Fear National. I saw some women who came in from Munie and so it’s well supported in the area,” Diana Augusta, the LGA President, said.

30,000 people participate in Play for Pink events each year throughout the nation.

