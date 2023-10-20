Pet of the Week: Serena from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Serena, an approximately 2- to 3-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

According to her handlers, Serena loves people, playing and being outdoors. Additionally, she is great with other dogs and cats.

Serena is house trained, neutered and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

All Monty’s Home dogs are enrolled in its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where basic obedience and household manners are taught. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those interested in adopting Serena can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

Her new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

