New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in multiple shoplifting, theft investigations

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying...
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying people it says are suspects in three separate investigations.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying people it says are suspects in three separate investigations.

“#NHSO is investigating several crimes that have occurred down Carolina Beach Rd. Please view the following images and see if you can identify the suspects in the photos. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Detective Nixon at knixon@nhcgov.com,” the release states.

The first case involves an alleged shoplifting incident that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road.

“The suspect loaded 8 cases of alcohol into his cart and only scanned two at the self-checkout. The suspect then left in a black SUV,” the NCHSO says.

"The suspect loaded 8 cases of alcohol into his cart and only scanned two at the self-checkout....
"The suspect loaded 8 cases of alcohol into his cart and only scanned two at the self-checkout. The suspect then left in a black SUV."(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is also investigating an alleged shoplifting incident that took place at the same Walmart on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“The suspects took two full shopping carts past the last point of sale. The suspects then left in the dark-colored Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate BPO2ZU,” according to the NHCSO.

"The suspects took two full shopping carts past the last point of sale. The suspects then left...
"The suspects took two full shopping carts past the last point of sale. The suspects then left in the dark-colored Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate BPO2ZU."(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The third case involves alleged thefts on Monday, Sept. 18, at Coastal Recovery, located at 5020 Carolina Beach Road.

“The suspect went through four vehicles and took miscellaneous items from vehicles on the lot,” the sheriff’s office adds.

"The suspect went through four vehicles and took miscellaneous items from vehicles on the lot."
"The suspect went through four vehicles and took miscellaneous items from vehicles on the lot."(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

