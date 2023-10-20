Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that it will host concerts featuring Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks next year.

Lainey Wilson is set to make a stop in Wilmington as part of her Cool Again Tour with guests Ian Munsick and Zach Top on Oct. 20, 2024.

Cody Jinks is set to perform at the venue as part of his Change The Game Tour with guest The Steel Woods on May 4, 2024.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale next Friday, Oct. 27, on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office.

You can get tickets for Wilson here and Jinks here.

