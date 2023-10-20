Lineup announced for Cucalorus Film Festival; tickets on sale now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus has announced the lineup for its 29th annual Film Festival set for Nov. 15 to 19 in downtown Wilmington.

The festival will begin with the NC premiere of A Song for Imogene, a southern drama lead by Wilmington-based Honey Head Films.

“Sundance favorite King Coal is a poetic portrait of Central Appalachian family culture and the generations of families intertwined with the coal industry. Lagueria Davis’s Black Barbie documents the long and storied history of Mattel’s most popular doll and features rare and personal interviews with the filmmaker’s aunt, who worked at Mattel for over 45 years. From the whimsical love story in With Love and a Major Organ to the Sneezewort comedy shorts block, this year’s lineup has something for everyone,” a Cucalorus announcement states.

A sneak peek will be shown at Thalian Hall on Friday night of Mar Novo’s new feature Sisters. The film features three Mexican American sisters reuniting to finish their grandmother’s pilgrimage through rural Mexico. It stars Cristo Fernández who played Dani Rojas in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso along with Marta Cross.

“Screening Saturday afternoon, Riddle of Fire proves to be a nostalgic throwback to children’s magical adventure films–one the whole family will enjoy. Sunday afternoon is filmmaker Noah Schamus’s melancholic debut Summer Solstice, which highlights the complexities of coming out as transgender, and the unbreakable bond of friendship. As the festival nears a close on Sunday night, take a stroll down memory lane into the strange world of the UK’s riotous and raunchy cinema in SCALA!!!, the famous theater that influenced a generation of weirdos and misfits,” the announcement continues.

Guests can expect blocks of short films including Skunk Cabbage and Wildflower (documentary shorts), Thimbleweed and Swamp Lousewort (narrative drama) and Cheese and Sneezewort (the festival’s annual short comedy showcase).

The festival also includes performances such as Dance-a-lorus and Bird Woman.

You can find the full lineup online here; tickets are on sale now.

