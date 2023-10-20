Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 10

WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night...
WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s high school football matchups.

Thursday, Oct. 19

West Columbus 47, Pender 24

Whiteville 55, East Bladen 18

Fairmont 26, West Bladen 14

Friday, Oct. 20

Hoggard at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.

West Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at Laney, 7 p.m.

East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Topsail at Ashley, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemours is importing more than four million pounds of GenX waste to their Fayetteville Works...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School
Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus

Latest News

Trask defeated South Columbus 59-36 to end its four-game losing streak on Friday, Oct. 13.
Heide Trask Titans named Football Team of the Week
The high school football season continues with Week 9 of Friday Night Football.
Friday Night Football: Week 9
Pender Patriots named Football Team of the Week
The Pender Patriots have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 8.
Pender Patriots named Football Team of the Week