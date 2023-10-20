Friday Night Football: Week 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s high school football matchups.
Thursday, Oct. 19
West Columbus 47, Pender 24
Whiteville 55, East Bladen 18
Fairmont 26, West Bladen 14
Friday, Oct. 20
Hoggard at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.
West Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
North Brunswick at Laney, 7 p.m.
East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
Topsail at Ashley, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
