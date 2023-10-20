Free mobile dental clinic set for Nov. 3-4 near Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Missions of Mercy is set to hold a free mobile dental clinic in Wilmington on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4.

The adult clinic will provide complementary dental procedures for adults who can’t afford it or don’t have access to dental health care.

Procedures may include cleanings, fillings and instructions based on examinations and x-rays.

The clinic will be held at the First Baptist Church Activities Center, but patients are asked to park in the Independence Mall parking lot. People will be bused from the mall parking lot to the clinic.

Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis at 6 a.m. on each day, and the organizers recommend arriving early since they expect to treat 600-800 people over the two days.

The event is presented by the N.C. Dental Society Foundation, and you can learn more online here.

