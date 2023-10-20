First Alert Forecast: next cold front to swing through shortly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with areas of locally dense fog through WECT News’ Carolina in the Morning. Use low beams and give yourself some extra time to get to Point B.

As the latest in a series of October cold fronts approaches, keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App this Friday. One or two fractured lines of showers and perhaps even locally gusty storms will lumber across the Cape Fear Region through the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, your First Alert Forecast for this Friday features mixed sunshine and clouds, muggy southwesterly breezes, and high temperatures in the 70s.

Following the front, enjoy dry weekend skies and breezes and, as overnight and morning low temperatures tilt back to the 40s, keep your favorite fall fleece or jacket handy!

On the tropical weather front, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Storm Tammy. Tammy could intensify so as to bring hurricane conditions to the northern Lesser Antilles - including Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Virgin Islands - through Saturday, before turning northeastward and away from North America next week. Eventually, Tammy may bring an uptick in swell and rip current risk to the Carolina Coast; your First Alert Weather Team will advise.

