Dosher Memorial Hospital to double size of emergency department

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The growing population in Brunswick County and Southport has grown the need for medical care. The city’s EMS crews are now responding to double the number of emergency calls compared to just a few years ago.

“Minutes truly matter in an emergency situation so as this community grows, we need to be prepared to take care of those emergencies. That’s really the backbone of a hospital or healthcare system,” said CEO and president of Dosher Memorial Hospital Lynda Stanley.

The expansion plans call for building a new emergency department for Dosher Memorial Hospital that will be a separate eight-thousand-foot facility, twice the size of the current emergency department.

The new facility will be at the corner of Howe and 9th Street. Kate Mohr, Dosher’s chief nursing officer, says it means more than just extra space.

“It’s not just a renovation, it’s improving the care for the patients and the outcomes for them,” Mohr said.

Mohr says the expansion will ultimately change their model of care.

“I think we always want to care for patients no matter what they view as an emergency or not. We’re using unique technology and different models of care to provide care for our patients that can be both emergency care and then those that have less acute issues,” Mohr said.

CEO and President Lynda Stanley says this past fiscal year, the ER served 12,000 patients, an uptick from recent years. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says emergency calls don’t slow down year-round now.

“We used to have a time period during the winter season that caused a slowdown. It’s not like that anymore. We don’t get that slow period,” Drew said.

He says this expansion means they’ll be more prepared for emergencies, especially as the fire department has recently expanded their services from advanced EMT to paramedic level.

“We feel like it’s going to be easier and help us more to be able to transport more patients there. We have a quicker turnaround when we can transport patients to Dosher and get back in service to be ready for the next call,” Drew said.

Hospital leaders hope the new facility means the wait times will become even shorter, but their ultimate goal is to expand access to healthcare.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2025. Current emergency room services will not be interrupted while the new facility is being built.

