Closures planned for South Shore Drive in Topsail Island

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that lane closures are expected to begin on South Shore Drive (N.C. 50) on Monday, Oct. 23.

Crews will close one lane of the roadway for maintenance to help prevent future flooding on the road, installing a stormwater collection system.

The project is expected to be done by the end of next month.

“NCDOT encourages drivers to be patient and slowdown in the area crews are working,” an NCDOT announcement states.

Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County

