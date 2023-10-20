Closures planned for South Shore Drive in Topsail Island

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that lane closures are expected to begin on South Shore Drive (N.C. 50) on Monday, Oct. 23.

Crews will close one lane of the roadway for maintenance to help prevent future flooding on the road, installing a stormwater collection system.

The project is expected to be done by the end of next month.

“NCDOT encourages drivers to be patient and slowdown in the area crews are working,” an NCDOT announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.