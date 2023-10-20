Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU, ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, GRANTSVILLE CITY, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KSTU staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) – Residents in a Utah town are buzzing about a certain Halloween display and how it’s blowing up on social media.

It started when Christopher Fujishin put up the skeleton pole dance on a city street sign. He said the only backlash he received was caught on camera, when a neighbor kept coming over to cut it down.

“It may be a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun,” Fujishin said.

Then the city posted a photo of the display to its Facebook page, telling him he had until 9 p.m. that night to take it down, since it’s against city code.

The post took off. While a skeleton in the display was serving $1 bills, others were serving their opinions in the comments section on Facebook.

“I guess teaching our children respect, decency and manners has gone by the side,” one commenter wrote.

Fujishin moved the skeletons off city property and that night made the display even bigger, adding lights, music and more skeletons.

Neighbors have even dropped off their own decorations to add to it.

“We look forward to keeping this going, and getting it a little more elaborate as we go,” Fujishin said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemours is importing more than four million pounds of GenX waste to their Fayetteville Works...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School
Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW chief to say whether auto strikes will grow from the 34,000 workers now on picket lines
Missions of Mercy is set to hold a free mobile dental clinic in Wilmington on Friday and...
Free mobile dental clinic set for Nov. 3-4 near Independence Mall
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
CVS pulls some cough-and-cold treatments with ingredient deemed ineffective by doctors
Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks are set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks