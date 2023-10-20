Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Althea Gibson, Wilmington trailblazer and tennis legend, to be featured on US currency

Althea Gibson
Althea Gibson(The King Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Mint announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that the selections have been made for its American Women Quarters Program for 2025.

“This is the fourth and final year of this historic program featuring coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will manufacture these circulating quarters honoring these women,” the announcement states.

The 2025 honorees include:

  • Althea Gibson
  • Stacey Park Milbern
  • Dr. Vera Rubin
  • Juliette Gordon Low
  • Ida B. Wells

“Althea Gibson was a trailblazing multi-sport athlete who accomplished an impressive list of firsts throughout her athletic career,” the release says. “As the first black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis, Gibson won 11 Grand Slam titles by the end of the 1950s, including multiple championships at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the French Open in both singles and doubles.

“She was voted the 1958 Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press, and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame. Not content with one sport, she also became the first Black player to compete in the Women’s Professional Golf Tour.”

Gibson’s connection to Wilmington began in 1946 when the high school dropout and promising tennis player was taken into the family of the late Dr. Hubert Eaton, a prominent black physician who excelled in the sport of tennis himself.

60-year anniversary of first black tennis player with Wilmington ties to win at Wimbledon

The quarter designs are set to be unveiled in 2024.

To learn more about the program, and to sign up to receive the set once it is released, please visit the United States Mint website. More information about the 2025 honorees can be found online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemours is importing more than four million pounds of GenX waste to their Fayetteville Works...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School
Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus

Latest News

Missions of Mercy is set to hold a free mobile dental clinic in Wilmington on Friday and...
Free mobile dental clinic set for Nov. 3-4 near Independence Mall
Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks are set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks
Along with a baseball stadium, the proposal includes areas for commercial developments, like...
‘We’re not going to get a downtown unless we make one’: Leland Town Council hears update on proposal for baseball stadium, neighbors voice their concerns
Over 7,000 visitors are also expected, including participants’ families, spectators, vendors,...
Traffic delays, closures expected during IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon in Wilmington area