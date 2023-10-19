WRAAP to hold ‘Can We Talk’ Community Resource Fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The public is invited to Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place’s (WRAAP) “Can We Talk?” Community Resource Fair on Oct. 30 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Resources from local organizations, professionals and businesses will be available at Freedom’s Way Ministries Inc. on 1952 Dawson St. to help promote healthy lifestyle choices, career options, entrepreneurship, public safety and more.

“This is an excellent way to learn, engage, and become knowledgeable about resources and services that are available in the community such as NC Foodbank, Boxing & Fitness Center, UNCW, CFCC, NH County Sheriff Department, & others,” WRAAP wrote in a news release.

To learn more about WRAAP, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.