WPD: No injuries after shots fired report at townhomes near S. Kerr Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nobody was injured and no property was damaged after a shots fired report on Thursday afternoon at Redpoint Wilmington, according to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson.

Per the WPD, a person called at 1:25 p.m. saying that they heard shots fired and saw a man running down the street. Officials found shell casings, but the WPD says there were no injuries or property damage.

K9 and Sable were deployed to locate more evidence and/or a suspect, and they had cleared the scene by 2:12 p.m.

