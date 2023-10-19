WPD detective resigns after not facing charges in California investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Aricka Sidbury resigned from her position at the Wilmington Police Department earlier this month and is now a part-time auxiliary officer, per the WPD.

Sidbury joined the department in 2012 and was a detective at the police department when she was placed on administrative leave in April 2023 after a financial fraud investigation began.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office in California says that it began investigating in 2022 after a business owner said they sent $20,000 to what turned out to be a scammer. The MCSO said that she was the victim of a money mule investigation, and the NC Conference of District Attorneys Chief Prosecutor recommended against pursuing prosecution of Sidbury.

